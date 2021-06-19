Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages predict that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Vertiv reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,975. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

