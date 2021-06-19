Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report $33.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.54 million and the highest is $33.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $24.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $136.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.31 million to $137.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $152.06 million, with estimates ranging from $150.63 million to $153.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $15.22. 79,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,498. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $219.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

