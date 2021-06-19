Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 823,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,161.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 367,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

