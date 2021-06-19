Zacks: Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). NGM Biopharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. 1,449,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.21. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

