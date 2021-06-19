Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post $30.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $6.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 343.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $52.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $80.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTEM. Bank of America began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 40,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,888,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,316,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,504,031.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,020,852 shares of company stock worth $8,905,584. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.51. 393,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,912. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.28.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

