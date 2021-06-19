Zacks: Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 37.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

