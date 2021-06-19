Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post sales of $61.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.40 million. ZIX reported sales of $53.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $249.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.15 million to $249.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $283.28 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $283.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.11. 1,861,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ZIX by 15.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ZIX by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ZIX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ZIX by 33.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

