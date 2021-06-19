Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vitru’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vitru will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vitru.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter.

VTRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $386.22 million and a P/E ratio of 32.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95. Vitru has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vitru by 6.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in Vitru by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

