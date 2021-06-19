Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will announce $19.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year sales of $114.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $180.75 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $193.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triterras.

TRIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of TRIT opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63. Triterras has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Triterras by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

