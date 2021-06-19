Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.88. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $191.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

