Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to report $309.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.24 million and the highest is $333.67 million. Spire reported sales of $321.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.52. 421,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,790. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Spire by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,478,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spire by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth $37,411,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

