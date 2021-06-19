Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). iQIYI reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iQIYI by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,713,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,364,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.49. iQIYI has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $28.97.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.