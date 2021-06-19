Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Driven Brands stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.