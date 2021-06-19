Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $4.97 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $16.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $17.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $17.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. 3,796,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.