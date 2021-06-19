Zacks: Analysts Expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will post $121.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.00 million and the lowest is $107.60 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $163.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $718.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $659.30 million to $786.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $938.86 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $986.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE:HCC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,666,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,463. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $840.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is -29.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after acquiring an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 352,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

