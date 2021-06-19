Zacks: Analysts Expect Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

UNVR stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 390,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

