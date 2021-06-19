Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post $85.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.50 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $39.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $344.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $345.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $439.20 million, with estimates ranging from $416.70 million to $461.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

