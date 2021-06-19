Zacks: Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,816. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.02.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,787 shares of company stock worth $703,675 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.