Zacks: Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,816. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.02.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,787 shares of company stock worth $703,675 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

