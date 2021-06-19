Zacks: Analysts Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,872,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after purchasing an additional 750,861 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 715,194 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.90. 6,565,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.71. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

