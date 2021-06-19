Zacks: Analysts Expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.01. Kindred Biosciences posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.07 million, a P/E ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $19,135,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,580,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 243,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 217,317 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 402.5% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

