Zacks: Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Announce $1.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 288%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Shares of C stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

