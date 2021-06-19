Zacks: Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Camping World posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,584 shares of company stock valued at $34,235,681 in the last three months. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Camping World by 59.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 336.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 57.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 155,930 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $36.67 on Monday. Camping World has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

