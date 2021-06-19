Zacks: Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 413.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.98 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,594,000 after buying an additional 799,220 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after buying an additional 1,223,526 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after buying an additional 411,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,701,000 after buying an additional 477,245 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

