Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce sales of $86.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.84 million to $91.70 million. The Lovesac posted sales of $61.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year sales of $423.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $437.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $508.94 million, with estimates ranging from $486.81 million to $525.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.