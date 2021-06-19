Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce sales of $86.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.84 million to $91.70 million. The Lovesac posted sales of $61.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year sales of $423.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $437.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $508.94 million, with estimates ranging from $486.81 million to $525.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

