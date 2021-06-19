Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

