Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.