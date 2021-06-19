Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Golar LNG reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Golar LNG by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 295,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 4.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.95. Golar LNG has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

