Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,620 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDEV stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

