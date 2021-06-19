Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.84 Million

Brokerages expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report $75.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.50 million. Ambarella posted sales of $50.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $300.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $305.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $348.98 million, with estimates ranging from $337.74 million to $377.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 433.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 677.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $41,300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after acquiring an additional 356,345 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $137.21.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

