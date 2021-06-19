Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 818,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 13th total of 986,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAO. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
NYSE:DAO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,910. Youdao has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of -0.66.
Youdao Company Profile
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.
