yAxis 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $141,882.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for $6.85 or 0.00019112 BTC on major exchanges. yAxis has a total market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $141,882.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yAxis has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00146214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00182768 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,926.81 or 1.00267549 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.12 or 0.00862722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

