Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Update

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 13th total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AUY stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,311,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,311,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,550,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 849,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 344,336 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $3,259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 181,774 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUY. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

