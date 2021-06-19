Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $240,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,785.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,103.24 and a one year high of $5,308.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,867.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.