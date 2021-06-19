Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $265,000 Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $2,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,962 shares of company stock worth $16,572,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

