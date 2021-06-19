Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $247,000 Investment in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $126.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.06.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

