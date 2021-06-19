Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $67.10 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

