Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $279,000 in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 138,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 213,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,257.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,748 shares of company stock worth $13,640,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

