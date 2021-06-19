Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 657,400 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 13th total of 759,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $739.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

