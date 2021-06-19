Wownero Market Capitalization Hits $14.83 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $14.83 million and $77,189.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00058766 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

