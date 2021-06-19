Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Worldline to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Worldline from a fair value rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

