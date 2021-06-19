Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Worldline to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Worldline from a fair value rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

