Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

