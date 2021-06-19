WINkLink Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $363.51 million and $57.04 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00058611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00146734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00182405 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.07 or 0.00866525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,135.39 or 1.00017643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

