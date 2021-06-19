William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 922 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,455,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $460.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $462.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,468,277 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.