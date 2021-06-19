William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 103,563 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 407,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 43,703 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.