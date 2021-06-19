William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 294,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE PLAN opened at $54.82 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

