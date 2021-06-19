William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124,710 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 760,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after buying an additional 69,646 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR opened at $42.61 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

