William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 89,073 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,073 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after buying an additional 908,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,072 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $154,213,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,733,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,124 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,922.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and have sold 145,407 shares worth $1,472,429. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

