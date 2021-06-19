Wilder World Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $311,971.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00059595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00741488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00082980 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

