Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) to Issue $0.66 Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6589 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

WTSHF stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.74. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

