WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.59% of WestRock worth $82,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRK opened at $52.03 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

