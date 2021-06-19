Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $2,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,027.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 60,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $142.98 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.